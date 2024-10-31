PWA | Keyboard Shortcuts?
-
Don't Vivaldi's PWA windows allow keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+Shift+V, F2, etc.)?
I, for example, use Gmail as a separate window (PWA).
But none of my shortcuts work; for example, "Save as Plain Text" (Ctrl+Shift+V) or invoking the quick commands (F2).
So it's the native browser shortcuts as well as extension shortcuts.
I never had that issue with Chrome.
Have you found a way to solve it?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SiliconV said in PWA | Keyboard Shortcuts?:
Don't Vivaldi's PWA windows allow keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+Shift+V, F2, etc.)?
None of Vivaldi's hotkeys will work in "Apps" - they run in Chromium only, there is no Vivaldi at all when you run PWAs.
I never had that issue with Chrome.
Obviously not as Chrome does not have custom hotkeys.
As for extension hotkeys, I have no idea as I don't use PWAs.