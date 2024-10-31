last edited by Zalex108

Don't Vivaldi's PWA windows allow keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+Shift+V, F2, etc.)?

I, for example, use Gmail as a separate window (PWA).

But none of my shortcuts work; for example, "Save as Plain Text" (Ctrl+Shift+V) or invoking the quick commands (F2).

So it's the native browser shortcuts as well as extension shortcuts.

I never had that issue with Chrome.

Have you found a way to solve it?