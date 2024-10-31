Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Ave collegae,
I have some calendar connections defined within my Thunderbird installation. Will these be taken over to Vivaldi during the import from Thunderbird?
Cheers
Harry
The CalDAV account was imported. So I'm happy.
