renamed tabs not showing up in quick commands tab search
I like to be organised and I especially like to be so organised that I rarely need my mouse when researching. anyway, when I use ctrl + E and search for my open tabs, I can only search the tab urls or the tab names IF I haven't renamed them myself, it would be nice if the renamed names of the tabs I have open showed up in quick commands tab search
mib2berlin Soprano
@waddre
Hi, this is reported as bug, it is confirmed in the bug tracker.
I updated the report for Vivaldi 7.0.
Cheers, mib
