Vivaldi 7.0 on iOS
-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.0 on iOS is here. You’ve told us you want personalization, power and privacy, so that’s what Vivaldi 7 is about: you can personalize your main menu and instantly sync your browsing data across your devices. The new Home Button and Top Sites section on your start page puts everything you need at a glance, and the new combined privacy settings and site preferences means you can see (and tweak) how each site interacts with your data in a single step. Boom!
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thank you! Updating the application now.
-
Now we have lightning fast sync everywhere
Thanks so much for the update!
-
3rd updated
-
adblocker has broken, but I've unchecked and checked again all sources. then adblocker runs perfectly
-
shevchenko1987
When will you add a new look for the theme icons to the desktop version in the mobile version?