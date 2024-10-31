Default mail app
-
I have some
.emlfiles, i.e. email files. In my system settings (Linux LMDE) I have set Vivaldi as my default app for mail.
However, when I click to open an
.emlfile, it is opened in Thunderbird. Can I change this behavior and have it opened in Vivaldi Mail?
-
@Granite1 Vivaldi cannot yet open an .eml file and treat it as an email. It can open it and show it like a .txt file, but not negotiate it. For now, you still need a separate default mail client to deal with individual mail files.
-
@Ayespy That's a bit of a bummer: an email client that cannot open a
.emlfile. Oh well, life is not perfect.
You can close this thread.
-
@Granite1 That ability will come, I'm sure. .eml is how Vivaldi Mail stores files.
-
@Ayespy Ah, that is reassuring. Many thanks for that.
I love Vivaldi and want to be able to use it to the max. I will be patient