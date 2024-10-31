Remove tab spacing for maximised window
I unchecked this option but I'm unable to select the Window. It stills selected the tabs.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tak3shi
Hi, this is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker, it has higher priority.
Keep an eye in the change logs of a new version of Vivaldi.
There is no workaround I am aware of.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib
ColonelRPG
There used to be an option where it would make the entire top row of pixels of the browser draggable, where it made it very easy to drag the browser window from one screen to another.
Now I keep accidentally dragging tabs around for no reason and I can't find the option again. Is this my fault? Or is the feature really gone?
Hi!
Read above your post.