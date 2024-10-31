Black bar with back button
Hello everyone, I'm using Vivaldi Android on a car infotainment, but a strange black bar with a back button appears. This only happens on Vivaldi, I have no problems with other apps or browsers.
I attach a photo
Hi, just an update. This bar appears also in other Chromium based browser.
(Chrome, Brave, Opera...)
@tommasov3 said in Black bar with back button:
Hi!
By that comment,
It will be better you check and report if not done already, on the CRBug Site.
--
Also,

-
@Zalex108 Thank you