@mesnitu said in emails to tasks:

When you say that you created a bug report, does that mean it's being implemented?

If it only were that simple

This is a user forum, meaning that the developers sometimes participate, but it's mostly driven by volunteers and the community. The community tries to give good feature requests visibility with a voting system, which just means to add a like to the first post of a feature request. The more likes, the more community members see value.

The devs work primarily in their internal bug tracking system. The creation of the bug report just means that there is a clear link between the tracker and the forum.

Sometimes devs will show that they are picking up on a feature request by adding a tag here on the forum such as In Progress, Pipeline and Nice to have. Our feature request isn't highly requested - enough votes that it doesn't die, but not too many to spark a lot of interest from the developers. I think it's underrated but somehow that's the case with all my feature requests