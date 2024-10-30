My vivaldi doesn't save my google account
-
Every time i close the browser and open it I have to log in again, just my google account.
Other sites like streaming and socialmedias keep save my logins.
(Sorry for any English mistakes, I'm learning)
-
@westmusashi Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@westmusashi
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Please check
- Settings → Privacy → Cookies if you block cookies
- if a privacy extension cause this deletion of cookies for google.com
For my Google login these cookie domains are active
-
@DoctorG
Firstly I appreciate your help, thank u man.
I followed the steps but it didn't work, but you know what's weird? In my Vivaldi there are two profiles (mine and my brother's) and the Google account is saved in my profile but not in his... could it be something external, perhaps an unknown configuration in his Google account?
-
@westmusashi said in My vivaldi doesn't save my google account:
In my Vivaldi there are two profiles (mine and my brother's) and the Google account is saved in my profile but not in his...
In the profile which does not store the cookie, can you please check Settings → Privacy → Permissions → Website Permissions, click Global Permissions, check if there is a entry for google.com?
Perhaps deleting cookies in Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Delete All Cookies can help to solve the login issue.
could it be something external
Perhaps a external app like CCleaner or a security tool breaking cookies database?
-
@DoctorG Thank u very much, the suggestion to delete all cookies and try again was what resolved the issue here. Have a great day! my hero
-
@westmusashi said in My vivaldi doesn't save my google account:
thank u man
Me is a old IT gal (=female); you mean Ma'am, i guess.
-
@westmusashi said in My vivaldi doesn't save my google account:
Thank u very much
You are welcome.
the suggestion to delete all cookies and try again was what resolved the issue here
Sometimes cookie database is broken and a clearing helps.
-
@DoctorG Forgiveness! I didn't know, I assumed from the "Doctor" in my country it refers to men, being another variation for women, my mistake. So correcting myself... my gratitude to the intelligent woman.
Or
Obrigado moça, me salvou! (in my native language)
-
@DoctorG Ok, i will remember this