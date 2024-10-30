Is this tab stack "separator" intentional?
I'm not completely sure if this is a feature I triggered by accident or a bug, because the other tabs do not have that.
If it's a feature, I'd like to understand the mechanism to better use it in the future
Thanks
PS.: I would like to express my approval of the new tab design. This feels so much better than the older design. I've seen people leaving Vivaldi and moving to Opera because of the tab bar. It was really finicky. Your new design works great. Thanks for working on it!
Aaron Translator
I think it's a feature
@Aaron, thanks for the input, but that separator I mentioned isn't shown in your tab bar. The separator I'm referring to is inside a tab stack and not between tab stacks
It has now moved to the left. Possibly due to a bug in Vivaldi that changes the tab order inside tab stacks when you move the stack between windows. This leads me to conclude that the tab that has the "separator" attached to is the one with the green icon.
Still wondering if this is intentional. It would be cool to have separators if it isn't. But we need to address the ordering issue first...
@darthgtb Does only happen with tab group and view Accordeon Tabs.
Looks lik a bug. I can not see why this is useful.
If you report to bug tracker i will confirm it internally.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG, alright. Thanks, I'll do that in a moment
Ah as to why a separator could be useful inside a tab stack, would be to have a higher granularity in your tabbing organization when you have lots of opened tabs that are consistent over several days
I'm not going to open that as a feature suggestion because this kind of use case is way too niche. I don't think Vivaldi needs that implemented natively. That's extension territory