External App Links | Reuse Same Tab
-
gingerbreadbox
Open all links in 1 tab (use the same tab for opening from external apps)
feature will be good for people who don't like swiping between tabs, and for old devices.
--
ModEdit: Title
Open all links in 1 tab (use the same tab for opening from external apps)
feature will be good for people who don't like swiping between tabs, and for old devices.
--
ModEdit: Title
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.