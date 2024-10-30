Unsolved How te set up instant sync tabs
Hi,
There is a new feature called instant sync and i am wondering how to set it up. The only way i can acces tabs is with the cloud icon in the corner, but from my experience it does not sync tabs in real time. The only places i see it mentioned are these two.
https://vivaldi.com/new/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76725/real-time-tab-sync-continuity-style
Hi!
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
By the text, seems already enabled, no toogle options.
Weeks ago there was a Flag to update Sync on Tab Change, maybe it's its implementation.
Also,
@JROwerk You can not test this currently, the Vivaldi Sync server has some issue and the server team is working on it. ⇒ https://vivaldistatus.com
I tested that the last days, tab sync happens normally in a minute or when server load is very high, in rare cases, i saw a maximum of 15 minutes .