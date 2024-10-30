Merge Address nar and Tab bar
How can I put the address bar and label bar on the same line.
How can I turn the UI into the following style. The address bar and label bar are on the same line.
My Vivaldi version is 7.0
IIRC,
This Mod already exists.
Make a search on the cattegory.
Also,
Hi!
Since this topic has been discussed on the mentioned Topic
Please,
Continue there.
Thank you
