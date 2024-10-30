Browser Startup with Mail
marco.meyer
An option to startup Vivaldi browser with Mail Tab open would be great.
I've tried to realise this by setting homepage to "vivaldi://mail/", but this doesn't work properly:
Instead of the search field on top I have the address field then
When browser starts, I get a message "Open xgd-application?" that I have to click away
(Using Vivaldi on Linux)
It would be great to have the option to start Vivaldi with Mail Tab, as I suppose it's a common routine to check mails first.
@marco-meyer you could pin the mail tab
marco.meyer
@Hadden89 Thank you that's a good workaround