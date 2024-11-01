Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
要望内容
タイトルと同じです。
機能案
マウス操作でタブを移動する際に、間違って別ウインドウにしてしまうのを予防する機能として思いついたものが2つあります。
タブが別ウィンドウで開く際に確認ダイアログを表示する。
別ウィンドウで開く場合に限り、Ctrlキー押しながらにする。
要望理由
マウス操作でタブを移動している際に、間違って別ウィンドウで開いてしまうことがあり、これを戻すのが結構煩わしく感じることがあります。
そのためこれを防止する措置が欲しいと思い要望しました。
