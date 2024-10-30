Address field length adjustment
martintecnoset2023
Good evening! I want to shorten the length of the address field. I can't adjust it by dragging the right edge, but I do remember seeing at some point (I don't know if it was in an earlier version) that there was an option to have a short or long version of the address field. Does anyone know how this can be done? Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@martintecnoset2023
Hi, right click on an icon in the address bar and open Customize Toolbar, drag flexible space or space to the address bar.
This screen cast shows the opposite:
Pesala Ambassador
@martintecnoset2023 I have no problem resizing the Address Field, if I show the Search Field as Text. Usually, I show it as a button to save space.