Custom speeddial thumbnails/icons?
-
allanfelipebr
Is it possible to have custom speed dial thumbnails/icons? (Android)
Well, that's it, it seems I don't have any control about the appearance of the thumbnails in the speed dial section or I'm missing something very obvious. Is it possible to have some kind of customization of these images? By the way, it's an 11" Samsung Galaxy Tab. Thanks.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@allanfelipebr
This option is not available in the settings. But if you are rooted, you can try experimenting with replacing the previews at
/data/data/.../app_chrome/Default/VivaldiThumbnails/
I don't know how it would work, if you swap the generated previews with your own images, and how to disable them from auto-updating. Maybe you could set the readonly flag on the file system?
The browser itself is unlikely to grow to this functionality any time soon.
-
allanfelipebr
@far4 Thanks for the information. Too bad, it's such a basic feature in desktop. It makes this initial page look a bit amateurish in my tablet. A custom image would be better, but any custom solid background color + single letter would do the trick.