Vivaldi Mobile 7.0 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3505.31
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot is the second release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 7.0 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@mariap
Thanks so much for the fixes!
-
Hi,
Noticed on previous and this newer:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Open settings
Move to Landscape
Or
Move to Landscape
Open settings
--
Access any option,
Back to Portrait.
-
@Zalex108
well
-
Device?
-
@Zalex108
Xiaomi Redmi 9C, A10, Miui 12.0, armv7.
-
Well,
It happens, I guess is not just in Xiaomi's
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@Zalex108
Hi, i can't reproduce it with snapshot 7.0.3505.31
Pixel 8
Android 15
-
Aaron Translator
cant reporduce
Samsung S22U
Android 14
Vivaldi 3503.31
-
Slim settings does not happen on Stable.
-
@Zalex108
On my Stable (7.0), it's happening. It's exactly the same.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thanks for the update and the picture selection of the changelog page.
I often download the pictures.