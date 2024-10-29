Status info overlay hides links on hover
-
I use the setting “Status Bar > Status Info Overlay”. If a link is located exactly where the “Status Info Overlay” is displayed, it will be covered by the overlay as soon as you move the mouse over it. This can make it difficult to find the right link, especially if there are several links and scrolling down is not possible. In the past (possibly only in the Firefox browser), the “Status Info Overlay” was displayed in the bottom right corner in such cases. I would like to see this behavior.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@enompado You know, the Status Bar has its uses
-
@Pathduck Not for me. Its a waste of space.
-
@enompado I have seen other browsers where the link address avoided the mouse as much as possible, including current Opera versions. In one sense, it is annoying to not have a consistent place for the pop-up, but as you point out it would cover links in the bottom left corner anyway ...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
One can move the status plate to the far right but the overlay doesn't move with it. I would call this a bug.