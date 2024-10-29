New tab defaults to search box
Is it possible to make the new tab (which I set to blank page) default to the search box rather than the address bar?
@simonvr it's literally a blank page that's all it is so how is that possible
The cursors defaults to the address box on the blank page, I want it to default to the search box on the toolbar. Technically I am sure it is possible, whether they have an option for it yet not sure.
at the moment every time I do ctrl+n or ctrl+t I have to do ctrl+k to get to the search box.
@simonvr What's wrong with just searching in the Address Field?
The Search Field is kind of redundant, and that's probably why they removed it from the default setup. Very few browsers even have a separate search field as the user can just search directly from the address field.
I don't think focusing the Search Field on new tab is possible.
@Pathduck personally i only put the search icon there for nickname reference in the address bar
Consider using
Tabkey to move focus from address field to search field.
@mikeyb2001 I clicked the wrong reply link.
@Pesala wasnt my question it was someone else's thread
@simonvr Create a Quick Command:
- New Tab
- Delay, 10
- Focus Search Field
Assign the default shortcut for New Tab (Ctrl+T) to your Quick Command.
