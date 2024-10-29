[VIVALDI 7] Synchronization not work
-
After installing the browser on a fresh installation of Windows 11, the synchronization does not work.
I get no error message, just the initialization status indicated.
Same problem in mobile app.
I have been facing the sync problem for the second day.
Is there any way to verify if this is a problem with my account or if it is a "global" problem.
Vivaldi: 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2161)
Thank you.
-
Sync server is down
-
I did not know about the possibility of checking the functionality of the server. I'm bookmarking.
Thank you.
-
I cannot sync any of my devices as the sync service reports a server error. vivaldi://sync-internals says I specifically get a 503 response code.
I have tried disconnecting and reconnecting from my account, didn't fix anything.
I'm posting this to make sure you guys are aware of this, as there is probably nothing I can do about it as a user.
Hope this gets solved soon!
-
I'm having the same problem on Garuda Linux (based on Arch Linux), while trying to setup a new installation of Vivaldi.
Here's the status dump:
Tue Oct 29 2024 20:07:08 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) ====== Status ====== { "actionable_error": [ { "stat_name": "Error Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Action", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Error Description", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "actionable_error_detected": false, "details": [ { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Transport State", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Initializing" }, { "stat_name": "User Actionable Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Disable Reasons", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Setup In Progress", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Auth Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since 2024-10-29 20:04:00 -04" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Summary" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Client Version", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Vivaldi Linux 128.0.6613.188 (eb6838f766b38d733d372a9b2bcf2126d106591e) stable" }, { "stat_name": "Server URL", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Version Info" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Requested Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-10-29 20:03:59 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Received Token Response", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-10-29 20:03:59 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Last Token Request Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK" }, { "stat_name": "Has Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Next Token Request", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not scheduled" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Credentials" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Connection", "stat_status": "in_bad_state", "stat_value": "server error since 2024-10-29 20:04:00 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Last Synced", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Never" }, { "stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Backend Path", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Local State" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Retry Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Notifications Enabled", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Network" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Required", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Encrypted Types", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Has Keystore Key", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Auto Upgrade Group", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Encryption" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Source", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "GetKey Step Failed", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Download Step Result", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Commit Step Result", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Status from Last Completed Session" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Notifications Received", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Tombstone Updates", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Successful Commits", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Running Totals" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Conflicts", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Items", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Count", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)" } ], "type_status": [], "unrecoverable_error_detected": false } === Log === [ { "details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT", "proto": { "client_status": {}, "debug_info": { "cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false, "cryptographer_ready": false, "events": [ { "singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE" } ], "events_dropped": false }, "get_updates": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "fetch_folders": true, "from_progress_marker": [ { "data_type_id": "47745" } ], "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "need_encryption_key": true }, "protocol_version": "99", "share": "[email protected]" }, "time": 1730246639936.909, "type": "Initial GetUpdates" }, { "details": "Received error: HTTP error (503)", "proto": {}, "time": 1730246640588.789, "type": "GetUpdates Response" }, { "details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT", "proto": { "client_status": {}, "debug_info": { "cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false, "cryptographer_ready": false, "events": [ { "singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE" }, { "singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE" }, { "sync_cycle_completed_event_info": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "num_server_conflicts": "0", "num_updates_downloaded": "0" } } ], "events_dropped": false }, "get_updates": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "fetch_folders": true, "from_progress_marker": [ { "data_type_id": "47745" } ], "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "need_encryption_key": true }, "protocol_version": "99", "share": "[email protected]" }, "time": 1730246685590.94, "type": "Initial GetUpdates" }, { "details": "Received error: HTTP error (503)", "proto": {}, "time": 1730246685979.23, "type": "GetUpdates Response" }, { "details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT", "proto": { "client_status": {}, "debug_info": { "cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false, "cryptographer_ready": false, "events": [ { "singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE" }, { "singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE" }, { "sync_cycle_completed_event_info": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "num_server_conflicts": "0", "num_updates_downloaded": "0" } }, { "sync_cycle_completed_event_info": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "num_server_conflicts": "0", "num_updates_downloaded": "0" } } ], "events_dropped": false }, "get_updates": { "caller_info": { "notifications_enabled": false }, "fetch_folders": true, "from_progress_marker": [ { "data_type_id": "47745" } ], "get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT", "need_encryption_key": true }, "protocol_version": "99", "share": "[email protected]" }, "time": 1730246798487.964, "type": "Initial GetUpdates" }, { "details": "Received error: HTTP error (503)", "proto": {}, "time": 1730246798914.839, "type": "GetUpdates Response" } ]
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pauel @doxxxicle
Hi, the sync server is down for some hours now, I never saw it not working for so long.
You can check the status on status.vivaldi.com.
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin Soprano
If you use feeds: https://vivaldistatus.com/feed.atom
-
Guess I should have looked here instead of trying to report it since they apparently already knew haha! Thanks for the service links.
-
@mib2berlin said in Sync reports server error:
Hi, the sync server is down for some hours now, I never saw it not working for so long.
Yes, I've never experienced that before either.
Maybe it really is a first, as long as there is no synchronization.
But I'm sure Vivaldi is doing its best and it will work again soon.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
It really does seem to be a major, unusual problem.
As you can see from the statistics, 'Sync' has very little downtime.
I wish the Vivaldi team continued success.
You must have had a very busy night.
Hope you don't have to dig up the whole mountains on Iceland where Vivaldi's server park is located.
But I'm sure you'll manage.
-
very sick browser
new version crash, reported for 2 times and no change
use version 7 but can't sync any data, my work ruined today
I use Vivaldi for may workplace for 5 years++ and now I Change to firefox
--
ModEdit: Title
sorry for broken English, but I've to say this
-
@tiwanet
Hello, this is very little information for troubleshooting.
I think anyone who has used Vivaldi for more than five years will know why.
Maybe this will help:
forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102535/sync
-
@ingolftopf the point is the developer have not make user wait very long because user often have a rush hour at work, if there are some problems, they should uninstall and re-install and sync data immediately, or other solution that same fast or faster
I've to used Opera so I choose Vivaldi, but now I upset for its performance for work
I decide to remain using Vivaldi but for entertainment only
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tiwanet
Hi, maybe you remember your internet connection goes down for some time, maybe hours?
By the way:
Firefox Sync doesn't reliably sync
You can find hundreds of other reports for Firefox, Chrome or other browsers, shit happen.
Check the status of the sync server here and/or add the page feed.
Cheers, mib
-
Wow, yeah, this is definitely a major one. I do not miss my IT days.
-
@tiwanet
If you take a closer look at things here, you realize that Vivaldi has a very dedicated team that does an excellent job.
Serious problems are solved very quickly, often overnight.
Many thanks for this commitment.
-
RafatMaruf
I'm terribly missing Vivaldi.
I tried to log into my Vivaldi browser at the office, but the sync server is down.
I'm using Google Chrome now and I hate it.
I hope Vivaldi's sync server will come back online soon. My whole workflow depends on the Vivaldi browser.
-
@mib2berlin or the cute little url https://vivaldistatus.com
-
️Work to get Sync service back ins in progress.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@tiwanet If you are referring to the bug VB-110037, we need more detailed information (in a new report), as that report was not reproducible (no crash when loading the site), and you were informed of that by email from the tester.
You reported it as a crash, but unfortunately you did not provide any crashdumps, which means that we cannot determine what caused your crashes.
For troubleshooting see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/ .
One thing I think you should check is how much memory you have available. No browser is able to handle running out of available memory, in fact several parts of the code is coded to crash "safely" in such situations. If you have little available system memory, the way to handle the issue is to reduce the number of tabs/windows, or hibernate them.
For reporting crashes see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Regarding the Sync service, it needed some urgent maintenance yesterday that could not be performed while staying online, and that work is still not finished at this time. For status information of our services see https://vivaldistatus.com/