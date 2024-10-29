pinned tabs are clickable from the PAGE window
imagine a pinned tab. imagine a vertical column beneath the pinned tab that spans the entire vivaldi window. if i click on this column, it switches to the pinned tab. (it does not affect the toolbar but rather the page area)
this! is very annoying.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Muroj
Hi, this is a bug but already fixed and published in the last snapshot (Beta) build.
I guess we get this quickly backported to Vivaldi 7.0.
As workaround disable Horizontal Scrolling in the tab settings.
Cheers, mib
Perfect, thanks mib.
Yes! Fixed in 7.0.3495.10.
Thanks again,
David,