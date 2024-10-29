Done, done, onto the next one – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3510.4
Ruarí
In today’s snapshot we have a bunch of post 7.0 fixes (though some of these will be backported to 7.0 after testing here).
jimmynewtron
jimmynewtron
Multi popout videos, please. It's time.
Pathduck
Once more unto the breach, dear friends!
Once more!
Thot
Vertical Tabs are not correctly left orientated or centered when just the Icons for the Websites are visible and the Bar is forced to only see those Websiteicons. If clicked to resize the Tabbar horizontally the Icons start to wiggle. They are kind of pressed outside the Browser Window, and the missing part is outside the Browser Window. The click on the resizing makes the Icons correctly positioned.
Edit: In Normal Mode they wiggle even more than in Compact Mode.
Aaron
5th follow
And here we go again testing!
Pathduck
First regression bug:
VB-111001 ERR_INVALID_URL with "Startup with" set to Homepage > Start Page
Possibly Windows-only.
Just in case someone else is seeing this.
@pathduck: Going down, head-first, hands-to-the-body
OMG, what's wrong with 7.0 gold edition, can't output password sometimes, VB-110651.
C'mon fix it, fix it.
Feeds in folders always refetch deleted feeds - VB-110688
ingolftopf
Many thanks for the very comprehensive update and the appropriately selected photo.
Can you fix this bug too?
(VB-110975) DevTools closes when switching between Workspaces
This is very annoying at work.
Thanks in advance
mib2berlin
@ourostra
Hi, this was reported yesterday, the team is quick but there are hundreds of reports.
It was confirmed and get higher priority wich is very good after a day.
Cheers, mib
I know, I know. I wrote it hoping it would get the team's attention
I really appreciate Vivaldi's multitasking in WebDev work, and this bug makes it harder.
Great, thanks for the info. I'm looking forward to the fix
rtransformation
When will we have a good PDF reader, as least like edge, so that I do not need to install another PDF reader.
OooO first step to full window syncing? Big Pogg
hstoellinger
I convinced a good friend to switch to Vivaldi as his main browser. He - as well as I myself - loves the e-mail client -- except he needs to send a piece of mail to a large number of people simultaneously. This should be possible through sending to groups within an address book. Are you planning such a functionality in the near/mid-term?
burnout426
@hstoellinger The feature request thread for that is at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53706/add-list-support-for-group-of-addresses.
yngve
@hstoellinger Just an observation: Sending an email a lot of people is a problem regarding privacy, if they all do not already know each other's email address. At the very least, if they don't, then the email addresses should be in the Bcc field, not To or Cc.
If one is frequently sending emails to the same people, especially when they are expected to reply to all, one might consider using an email list server instead.
BTW, one should be careful about sending to many, it might be considered spamming.