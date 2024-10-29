Free email service
-
FlawlessAmatullah96
What are the completely free email services?
-
@FlawlessAmatullah96 Free in means of what? Free from cost? Free from surveillance?
-
FlawlessAmatullah96
@DoctorG
Cost and surveillance
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@FlawlessAmatullah96
Hi, this and it is ad free, other free mail providers bomb you with ad's every day.
With creating an account you have your mail account already, if you use it or not.
It will take some time you until can use it, check Mail Reputation.
-
@FlawlessAmatullah96, Vivaldi mail is free and there isn't surveillance por part of Vivaldi, but due it isn't encrypted, can exist an surveillance por part of others.
Proton Mail and Tuta Mail are free until 5 GB and they are encryted and private.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Forum
-
wintercoast
@Catweazle said in Free email service:
Proton Mail and Tuta Mail
I use both.