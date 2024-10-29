Unable to log into websites
I am unable to login to websites with Vivaldi. I cannot even log in to the Vivaldi web site with Vivaldi. The website I am specifically trying to login to is Plex.
When I click on the Plex sign-in, I get a blank pop-up with a header that says Account sign-in, but the fields for email and password are missing. I disabled extensions and changed my pop up settings to ask and allow, but it still does not work. This only happens in Vivaldi.
@cfpct Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Problem is mostly caused by restrictive Ad/Tracker Block lists of Vivaldi Blocker or some privacy extension.
mib2berlin Soprano
@cfpct
HI, disable extensions is sometimes not enough, try this in a Guest Profile
This is with enabled Vivaldi and uBlock Lite ad blocker.
Normally I have Vivaldi's disabled.