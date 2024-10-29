Break Mode Layout
I used to use the break mode to pause my chats while studying and reading them when I finish studying a section. The new layout of break mode that makes the mark on the centre have ripples, my eye catches its movement and it is distracting and it defeats the purpose of the feature for me.
Is there a way to go back to how break mode used to look which was just a static ️mark in the center instead of the with the ripples?
@Iouminis Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
If you disable "Use Animation" in Settings > Appearance it will be static. This will obviously affect the whole browser.
It also follows the OS "reduced motion" setting, in Win10 this is under the Performance Options > Visual effects. This will obviously affect the whole OS.
For a CSS fix:
#browser.break-mode .HUD-enter-done, #browser.break-mode .HUD-enter-done:after { animation: unset; }
How to: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
I don't see much point in replacing the SVG icon, it would take more code.
@Pathduck
Thank you!
I didn't know I could disable animations.
@Iouminis If you really really need the icon to be the instead, you'll need to use CSS to override the SVG path value:
#browser.break-mode .HUD-enter-done svg path { d: path("M8 11.0625C8 10.0902 8 9.60409 8.29289 9.30205C8.58579 9 9.05719 9 10 9C10.9428 9 11.4142 9 11.7071 9.30205C12 9.60409 12 10.0902 12 11.0625V17.9375C12 18.9098 12 19.3959 11.7071 19.698C11.4142 20 10.9428 20 10 20C9.05719 20 8.58579 20 8.29289 19.698C8 19.3959 8 18.9098 8 17.9375V11.0625Z M16 11.0625C16 10.0902 16 9.60409 16.2929 9.30205C16.5858 9 17.0572 9 18 9C18.9428 9 19.4142 9 19.7071 9.30205C20 9.60409 20 10.0902 20 11.0625V17.9375C20 18.9098 20 19.3959 19.7071 19.698C19.4142 20 18.9428 20 18 20C17.0572 20 16.5858 20 16.2929 19.698C16 19.3959 16 18.9098 16 17.9375V11.0625Z"); }
Bit of a hack as it actually uses two paths, so I had to add them together, my SVG skill is not high