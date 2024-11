I used to use the break mode to pause my chats while studying and reading them when I finish studying a section. The new layout of break mode that makes the mark on the centre have ripples, my eye catches its movement and it is distracting and it defeats the purpose of the feature for me.

Is there a way to go back to how break mode used to look which was just a static ๏ธmark in the center instead of the with the ripples?