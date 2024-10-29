search failed
Today my search in mail client failed suddenly. I try to discover why? Any help...
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, try to rebuild the mail search data base from the status bar mail icon > Gear:
@mib2berlin Where is that icon. I cant see it... Sorry. Could you give larger picture? THX
mossman Ambassador
@historicalgis said in search failed:
It's from the mail icon in the status bar - from that pop-up box click the settings in the top right corner.
Thanks. It worked:)
mib2berlin Soprano
You have maybe disabled the status bar, Ctrl+Shift+S enable/disable it.