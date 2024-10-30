Remove SpeedDial Groups?
-
how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?
how do i remove one of those tabs?
when removing one of them the other also disappears.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Voko6503
Hi, the default Speed Dial (First) is removed because a single group item cant be part of a group. Hard to translate for me, I remember set theory.
I guess this is a design decision.
Do you have any restrictions on use?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?:
@Voko6503
Hi, the default Speed Dial (First) is removed because a single group item cant be part of a group. Hard to translate for me, I remember set theory.
I guess this is a design decision.
Do you have any restrictions on use?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
I think i had 1 tab before. I reinstalled the app and got two tabs.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Voko6503
Hm, I reinstall using Dual Apps and get three. ?
Home, Shopping and Travel.
if I delete Shopping and Travel, Home disappears but this is the expected behave.
Home is still active but doesn't show up in the Group line, there are no groups to show.
I guess this is new in 7.0.
-
@mib2berlin said in how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?:
@Voko6503
Hm, I reinstall using Dual Apps and get three. ?
Home, Shopping and Travel.
if I delete Shopping and Travel, Home disappears but this is the expected behave.
Home is still active but doesn't show up in the Group line, there are no groups to show.
I guess this is new in 7.0.
i got 3 too.
i managed to remove shopping and travel but home doesnt disappear.
can u get to have 1 group? if so, how?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Voko6503 said in how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?:
can u get to have 1 group? if so, how?
No idea, I think you cant.
-
@Voko6503
Apparently the developers haven't seen this as a problem yet: speeddials tabs should always be displayed.
What if you create another, empty speeddials at the end, and name it with a space (invisible name)? But we don't use a normal space, as it is not accepted as a name, but with the code U+2007 ("figure space").
-
@far4 said in how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?:
@Voko6503
Apparently the developers haven't seen this as a problem yet: speeddials tabs should always be displayed.
What if you create another, empty speeddials at the end, and name it with a space (invisible name)? But we don't use a normal space, as it is not accepted as a name, but with the code U+2007 ("figure space").
Can u try and let me know?
-
@Voko6503
Try making your own. In fact, you will have two tabs. Just one will be invisible in the list. Therefore, the strip with tabs names will be displayed.
-
@far4 said in how do i remove one of these bookmark groups?:
@Voko6503
Try making your own. In fact, you will have two tabs. Just one will be invisible in the list. Therefore, the strip with tabs names will be displayed.
It looks stupid with two tabs there
-
Solution
Disable this thing:
![alt text](image url )
-
This post is deleted!