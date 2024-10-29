How much reputation do i need before accessing Vivaldi webmail?
GamingSKITZ
I am at a 2 right now. Can anyone tell me when i am able to access vivaldi webmail? I understand its a reputation based system now & need some reputation before accessing it. Anyone know that number or roughly?
ZZalex108 locked this topic
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94354/how-long-will-it-take-to-be-able-to-start-using-vivaldi-mail
Please,
Continue there.
BTW,
The new rules to access WebMail are to avoid misbehave with the service, so, even knowing the details, shouldn't be posted.
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mail