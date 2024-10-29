Bookmark Vs Reading list:What are Your Criteria? do you use Both?
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Let me know im trying to rethink my own Bookmark or Reading list thing Bookmarks are getting clutttered and outdated
I only use bookmark. I think reading list is for people who want keep pages that will be accessd later. But I can simply leave these tabs on my tab bar. When I want save it permanently, I add it to bookmark.
@mikeyb2001 i mostly use bookmarks. When is clean up time:
- i move less used bookmarks in a subfolder (others or category)
- i remove bookmarks without icon (i check before if the content is still there on cache or if i still need at all)
Neither. I open a tab, and at some point later I close it
I use bookmarks and its folders to save a address for longterm use.
Readinglist when i want to visit pages after a few hours, the next days, as sort of to-do list.