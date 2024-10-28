Solved Auto numbering for existing files
-
When we save a file to a folder where a file with the same name already exists, previous version adds a (first available number) to the file name; actual version suggests to overwrite the existing file.
Is this feature really disabled for V7 or there is an option to turn it on?
-
@Fenrich autonumbering of filename is disabled for Save As… Only direct downloads (without Save As… dialog) are numbered.
No setting to change it. Perhaps something is in progress by developer team to add a setting to change behaviour.
-
@DoctorG Thank you very much, we will wait and hope
-
-
@Fenrich Vote for feature with thumbs-up button at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102311/downloads-restore-old-behavior-adding-1/1
-
Hi!
Since this topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102268/v7-downloads-removed-automatic-1-addition/
And on the Feature Request
Please,
Continue there.
ZZalex108 has marked this topic as solved