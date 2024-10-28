New round tab design
How can I get rid of the new round tab design and can get the old design back?
@xanathon User Interface Density
To change the UI density:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Choose between:
Regular i.e. the more spacious layout, and
Compact layout.
Compact Menu Layout
While you’re deciding on the density of the user interface, you can also make a call on the density of menus.
To switch from spacious menus to compact ones:
Go to Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > User Interface Density.
Enable Compact Menu Layout.
Restart the browser.
