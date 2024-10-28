Huge gap between tab bar and address bar
Is this huge gap added for a reason or a mistake?
how it was before
mib2berlin Soprano
@simonvr
Hi, the reason is just a design decision, if you want the old style back check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102198/guide-v7-user-interface/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin OK thanks, so it was for a reason for tab stacking ?
Seems to be better although a tiny gap still but I assume that is the address bar, they added a top and bottom 1 pixel border or something?
mib2berlin Soprano
@simonvr
You can disable the gap in Settings > Appearance, use Compact mode. This was mentioned in the description I linked.
This should not change anything for tab stacking but I am not familiar with it, I never use it.
Cheers, mib