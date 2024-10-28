UI issues
-
With the latest update
7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MB Air also on my PC Desktop. I'm no longer able to select checkboxes in Yahoo or Google mail. Also some browser based links are very hard to select. Clicking on a link often opens another tab. Very frustrating! Also the tab preview is appearing at bottom of screen when it should be the top.
Is there a wasy to revert until these issues are resolved?
D
-
@Dr-Grog one workaround (doesn't always work) is to click somewhere else on the page then try the button (link).
-
@Dr-Grog This bug pretty much makes Vivaldi unusable
-
@Dr-Grog I updated my air OS (Sequois 15.1) and with reboot it seems ok on Mac. Will update this with PC update later.
-
@Dr-Grog seems related to TAB preview somehow
-
Yeah, not fixed by OS update...seems related to tab previews...I turned tab preview back on and now broken again. Also, cycling across the disappearing gmail/yahoo mail web interface "trash, etc.) icons caused the tab preview to appear.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Dr-Grog Hi, most likely same issue as this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102208/pinned-tabs-extend-down-entire-window?page=1
This is a known bug, already fixed and will be in the first hotfix release for 7.0.
It's caused by having horizontal scroll enabled and pinned tabs.
Possible workarounds for now are turning off horiz. scroll or a CSS fix. Or wait for release in a day or so.
-