Is Telegram safe on Vivaldi?
-
martinreyhan2052
If Telegram is unsafe for use on Vivaldi, I would appreciate learning about it. I´d be eager to remove it from my computer and abandon its use on my notebook if it detracts from Vivaldi in any way.
Unfortunately, I need to use it on my Android -- same advice would be appreciated.
Are there any thoughts about Chinese apps such as CNTV or CCCTV?
-
Hi,
AFAIK,
There's no harm at all.
BTW,
You can use the Portable version which may runs better than on a browser.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
it must be or we wouldnt use it as a communication channnel
https://vivaldi.com/social/
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Telegram is never safe, in any browser. Too many...
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
-
martinreyhan2052
Oh no!