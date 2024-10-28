<SOLVED> Option to restore square tabs
Heston_in_Mtl
The new round tabs in Vivaldi 7 waste a tremendous amount of screen real-estate and make selecting first and last tabs in a tab stack very difficult.
Can there be a user-configurable setting to use the superior square tabs of all prior Vivaldi versions?
Vivaldi prides itself on being one of the most configurable browsers out there. Tab shape has a huge impact on browsing experience every day. This should be no different with regards to user customizability.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Heston_in_Mtl
Hi, there is a setting in themes, corner rounding.
Default was 4.
Check also here.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@Heston_in_Mtl Settings, Appearance, User Interface Density, Compact.
Heston_in_Mtl
@mib2berlin Found it. Thank you for this! It does not show up in settings search however. (And for some reason my default was maxed out at a hideous 14).
Heston_in_Mtl
@Pesala Thank you! This helps with the screen-space usage (though not with the rounding. However that can be solved in a well-hidden Themes setting).
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
