Video not loading (allocine.fr)
Hi,
On this webpage: https://www.allocine.fr/video/video-20611015/ the video doesn't load...
I've just installed Vivaldi, no extension installed.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Windows 11 Version 23H2
mib2berlin Soprano
@jcmag
Hi, it does the same on Chrome and Edge so I guess page error.
Welcome to the forum, mib
ah yes, sorry, I didn't test in Chrome (my main browser is Firefox and the video works)
ok, thanks, will continue to test Vivaldi
@jcmag Disable Ad and Tracker Blocker on the site.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Strange, even uBoL blocks playing, could'n imagine it is the ad blocker.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Video not loading (allocine.fr):
could'n imagine it is the ad blocker.
The Vivaldi Blocker, but i did not check which block list caused it.