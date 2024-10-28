downloading causes short freeze
System: win10 64.
Vivaldi: updated, but it's not a recent "bug".
Problem:
when i download anything from the web, even small images, V.browser experiences a short time freeze: during this time, when apparently V is dowloading the image or the document, i cannot do anything on the browser:
i cannot change TAB, or close the TAB, or scroll in the page, or access to any other feature in the browser.
It'a a matter of seconds (max 10 s) but it's quite annoying.
It's something i'm exepriencing for a looooong time, even though at a certain point in the past the problem disappeared for a short while.
Suggestions?
@nidzo
Hi, if I remember correctly we had a report a third party security software does this, do you use one?
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin
i've many extensions. but i've tried to disable all of them.
so i suppose the problem is not an extension.
@nidzo Windows Defender scans large files, that can take a few seconds and give a delay in performance.
