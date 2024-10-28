Differences between Laptop and Desktop
albioninOz
Hi All,
I've just joined the forum although I've been using Vivaldi for quite some time. Both my Laptop and Desktop have the latest version ( 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) but the toolbar icons are different and the shape of the tabs are different. Those on the laptop appear newer or more modern. Can anyone shed light on this and can I get both to be the same (as the laptop). Both are running Windows 11 (23H2). Thanks, Ray
@albioninOz Depends on which Settings → Themes you use. The symbol set can be selected on the page.
Had you copied a existing theme and names as own one or had you changed a existing for your needs?
See more at Guide | V7 | User Interface
albioninOz
Thanks for replying. I'll check the Themes on each machine. Can't be bothered now as it's way past my bedtime