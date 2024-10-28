@Lennox I can not say much.

Could be a broken installation, can you download installer from vivaldi.com, uninstall Vivaldi and install again?

If that does not fix it, only for a test if Vivaldi starts with these steps:

Windows Start

Run command line (cmd.exe)

In command line window type

start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"

and hit Return

If Vivaldi starts, something in your original browser profile is broken.

Please check and the we can try to do more for a repair.