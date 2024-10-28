Issue launching Vivaldi in windows?
-
I have an issue with Vivaldi when it comes to the first time I start it. for some reason when I open the program it doesn't start (nothing happens) and I need to open it again for the browser window to show itself. I never had this problem with other browsers like Firefox, Brave or Edge. I'm not sure what is the main issue. I had this issue with version 6.x also and version 7.0 shows similar issues as well. It would be great if somebody could help me.
-
@Lennox Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Security extensions used in Vivaldi?
Any security tools installed?
Company PC or environment?
-
@DoctorG I tried the steps in troubleshooting page, I am not entirely certain but since signing out of my Vivaldi profile, the problem has not happened again. probably that's the main culprit. If so, is there a fix for that, expect signing out?
By the way, I have AVG installed, although I found no sign of that detecting anything, and no security extensions expect for ublock origin and this is a home PC.
-
@Lennox I can not say much.
Could be a broken installation, can you download installer from vivaldi.com, uninstall Vivaldi and install again?
If that does not fix it, only for a test if Vivaldi starts with these steps:
Windows Start
Run command line (cmd.exe)
In command line window type
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"
and hit Return
If Vivaldi starts, something in your original browser profile is broken.
Please check and the we can try to do more for a repair.