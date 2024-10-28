assign profile to workspace
It would be great to have the option to assign a different browsing profile (with separate history, logged accounts (like email...and google) to a specific workspace, so that instead of new windows users can quickly switch within their main window.
This removes the hassle of setting up vivaldi from scratch whenever creating a new profile since app settings are shared across workspaces as well as the vivaldi account. Only separation would be per-workspace history, cookies, dashboard, bookmarks...
mib2berlin Soprano
@Piemau
Hi, this sounds like containers, we have a feature request about but the Vivaldi team tagged it as "Nice to have".
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers
Cheers, mib