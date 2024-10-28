Chain command does not switch workspaces
-
Hello,
I have 4 workspaces set up in my browser. I want to create icons with command chains to switch between them, as described here in this video.
The problem is that even the first step is not working correctly. I set a chain command to switch to a given workspace, and nothing happens when I press the test button.
Do you have any tips or workarounds? Thank you in advance!
-
@zenKozi I can confirm this, testing button fails but my workspace chain "TEST" works if i type
F2 test.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zenKozi
Hi, work for me, make sure you are in workspace 1 when you test the chain to switch to workspace 2.
-
@mib2berlin I tested on Windows 11 and it did not work when workspaces menu was set to "Window".
-
@DoctorG
Yes, it is working with F2.
@mib2berlin
I have renamed my workspaces like ProjectA; ProjectB; ProjectC and so on - maybe this is the root of the problem.
Thank you for your help!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@zenKozi
I use naming too, doesn't matter.
Testing this again and work for me, anyway did you test to add an icon in the theme settings?
Maybe testing is broken in Windows but if F2 work the chain is correct.
-
@mib2berlin
It seems like only the testing is broken, the chain itself is working.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
Bug reported!
VB-110953
Thanks for your help!
-
@zenKozi I confirmed it in internal bug tracker.