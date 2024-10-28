Prettier for response log
lthung041203
Hey, I'm a developer and I quite love Vivaldi. Is there any way to makes response logs look prettier and more colorful.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@lthung041203 Vivaldi hasn’t done anything with it, you see pure Chromium there. What do you want, syntax highlighting? Copy it out and paste it in the text editor of your choice, is my suggestion. But you can of course do a feature request for it.
Alternatively try an extension, I found one that seems to work on this kind of page ☛ https://github.com/tsenart/sight