Vivaldi 7.0 tabs
rwolfcastle
I hate the new look. Is there any way to change the tabs to be squared off like they were? I was able to change the ugly new icons back to the old look, but I can't find any way to change the tabs back. Any help appreciated, thanks!
@rwolfcastle said in Vivaldi 7.0 tabs:
to change the tabs back.
Hi. Go to Settings / Themes and grab the Subtle Theme, where the icons are located. Configure your Theme to your likings.
HI!
Read and follow
