Fit the thumbnail of Vivaldi to 100% width
Currently when activating app switcher on Android, the thumbnail doesn't look nice. It doesn't fit 100% width, and the right part is cut off as in the picture below.
Should 100% width be the default for thumbnail on Android app switcher?
Hi!
I don't have that, maybe that's a Tablet or Ido not get what you mean.
On Phone and Tablet looks fine here.
A10 | Xiaomi Phones
A10 | Huawei Tablet
@Zalex108 oh, so thats just me, tks for your reply
mib2berlin Soprano
@danqdinh
Hi and no, we just not know.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
It looks completely different on my smartphone, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib