vivaldi browser - When mouse button is clicked anywhere in the screen under any of the pinned tabs the pinned tab is opened.
Whenever there is a mouse click anywhere on the screen under a pinned tab, the pinned tab is opened, which is not desireable.
Pesala Ambassador
@jaykayn I am unable to reproduce this issue.
What is your OS and Vivaldi version?
My OS is Kali Linux 2024.4 and the Vivaldi version is 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
@jaykayn A known bug. A fix is internally in progress.
That happens if you have pinned tabs and activated Horizontal scroll in tab bar.
Possible workaround: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/788917
Great, a fix is on the way. It is very irritating.
Hi,
Since duplicated,
Continue there: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102208
Thank you
ZZalex108 locked this topic