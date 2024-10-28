Vivaldi doesn't open
JonAdamSenpai
When I click Vivaldi Icon it doesn't open up Vivaldi anymore...
Randomly the other day when I turned on PC and try to open Vivaldi, It doesn't open up on screen, but I can hear the audio of my youtube video I was playing beforehand. I tried uninstalling and reinstalling and same thing. I hover over Vivaldi Icon on my browser and it shows the video playing, but it won't open up fully. RANDOM. PLEASE HELP!
ModEdit: Title
Aaron Translator
@JonAdamSenpai
To troubleshoot, please provide at least:
Your operating system name and version.
The version of Vivaldi you have installed.
Windows 11 lastest version
Vivaldi lastest version
Aaron Translator
Sorry I can't help. I don't use Windows. But others might be able to. They may need more information from you such as logs. Please wait.
Many of the active experts on the forum live in Europe , and at this moment (11:00 UTC+8) they should be sleeping.
mib2berlin Soprano
@JonAdamSenpai
Hi, just a question, do you use sometimes a second display or second windows desktop?
Cheers, mib
@JonAdamSenpai If you right-click on the preview, the window's control menu will appear (strangely, some of the menu will be behind the preview, but when you move away from the preview the menu will still be visible). See if any options there help.
@mib2berlin Yes! Thanks! It was in fact, on my 3rd monitor "that wasn't even on and using it." I had to turn on the monitor, open Vivaldi, and then drag the window over to my main! Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@JonAdamSenpai
Fine it work, I am not sure but as the same happen with videos in PiP windows and we have bug report I guess the team is working on a solution.
It is possible to move an app to a different display with a shortcut but I forgot which one.
Cheers, mib