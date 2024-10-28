Whats your favorite game?
-
GamingSKITZ
Im just curious as what yalls favorite games are Mario for me
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@GamingSKITZ ntbss
-
uncharted
-
kernewekmorlader
Age Of Empires II DE
-
The Dark Mod since years (100% free, Win, Linux, Mac)
-
The first one must be Subway Surfers,It's the best game in the last 10 year!
Recently I find another game which is so funny, that is Sprunki game
-
My all-time favorite game is Max Payne and my latest favorite game is Cyberpunk 2077.
-
The last Ninja and Nemesis
Oops...That was on the C64.
On PS it was GranTurismo I think.
Later on the PC a long time the Delta Force series and later Joint Operations from Novalogic.
And Lord of the Rings Online.