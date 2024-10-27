After 7.0.3495.6 Update Workspace Icons Gone
BlokZinciri
Hey Vivaldians,
After the that browser update my workspace icons gone strangely.
What caused this and how to bring back them?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/nitro/.config/vivaldi/Default
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BlokZinciri Those are command chain icons, not workspaces.
BlokZinciri
@Pathduck ops you are right sorry, so what happened to my command chains icons? I'd used them for a long time with every updates up until the latest one.
is there a easy way to bring back them? or have to adjust them from scratch?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BlokZinciri The update to 7.0 might have reset the custom icons, it happens.
Go into your theme settings and add them back, pretty fast job.