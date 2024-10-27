Delete an email, get a nonsense question
Hi, when I delete an email, I get a nonsense question popup that I don't understand. I don't know what else to provide to help.
- How is the second option even possible? How can an email exist in multiple accounts?
- What does "from all folders" mean? Are 'folders' referring to labels, thus implying I may want to remove a label instead of deleting the message? That sounds crazy to me.
I'm sure not clicking "don't ask again" and then my email does crazy stuff forever. Help please.
@jfeiablc
How can an email exist in multiple accounts?
the same mail can be sent to two synced accounts that belongs to you
What does "from all folders" mean?
should be "this account and its subfolders".
Are 'folders' referring to labels
labels are not folders
I'm sure not clicking "don't ask again"
I agree. Is always better to have some feedback before removing something.
@Hadden89 said in Delete an email, get a nonsense question:
the same mail can be sent to two synced accounts that belongs to you
In this situation, a person would have set up their account to duplicate the email automatically into two different mailboxes? And then pulled both mailboxes (through two different accounts) into Vivaldi?
So probably I want "From all folders on current account" selected. But I have to ask, how is it that Vivaldi can figure out that a duplicate message exists? Is there a UUID somewhere in IMAP messages that it can reference?
@jfeiablc Not UUID, but all messages include a unique messageID in the headers. So yes, Vivaldi will know if you recrived multiple copies of the same message for whatever reason.